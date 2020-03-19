'Quarantine Cakes' Now Available At SF Bakery

(by Kathy Novak - KCBS)

With most of the Bay Area under a “shelter in place” order, big parties and celebrations have been postponed indefinitely. That is creating a difficult economic situation for businesses that cater large events, but one San Francisco bakery has found a new way to generate revenue - quarantine cakes.

“Last week we were on track to have our worst week in history, we were down 65%. The first thing that went through my mind was ‘oh no, how am I going to pay my employees, and how are they going to pay their rent?’” said Amanda Nguyen, owner of the Butter& bakery. “[People were cancelling birthday cakes but their birthdays were still happening, they just didn’t need a cake that feeds 25 anymore.”

That is when she was inspired to start selling mini cakes to feed one or two people.

The cakes are $50 and beautifully decorated much like the luxury cakes Nguyen and her team usually make that feed 10-200 people. But these cakes feature quarantine-appropriate messages such as “wash your hands”, “pretend you’re an introvert” and “don’t touch your face”.

When she announced the new cakes on Instagram Saturday, the response was immediate.

“We had our best week in history,” says Nguyen, who has already sold more than 150 of the quarantine cakes. “The reaction has been so heartwarming. Our community in San Francisco has stepped up and really saved our business.”

The cakes are available for no-contact delivery in San Francisco as well as parts of the Peninsula and East Bay.

Since then, Nguyen has heard from other bakers all over the country and the world who have taken up the strategy to keep their businesses afloat.

"Comfort food is very important these days," said Nguyen. "Everyone should eat more cake.”