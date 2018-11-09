Puesto To Open Second Massive Bay Area Location In Concord

November 9, 2018
Puesto opened their first Bay Area location back in May in Santa Clara & now they're expanding with another Bay Area location - this time in Concord.

It'll be located in Concord's Veranda Center (on Diamond Blvd.) starting Sunday November 11th & will offer tons of high-end Mexican food & cocktails. While not as large as the Santa Clara spot this indoor/outdoor location will be 7,500 sq. ft. & will offer the same all the same fare as its south bay counterpart,

For the menu & a look inside head to Eater SF.

