Puesto To Open Second Massive Bay Area Location In Concord

Puesto opened their first Bay Area location back in May in Santa Clara & now they're expanding with another Bay Area location - this time in Concord.

Puesto’s splashy East Bay outpost opens next week with filet mignon tacos https://t.co/44hwiwUGpC pic.twitter.com/ASfTHZzlKe — Eater SF (@eatersf) November 8, 2018

It'll be located in Concord's Veranda Center (on Diamond Blvd.) starting Sunday November 11th & will offer tons of high-end Mexican food & cocktails. While not as large as the Santa Clara spot this indoor/outdoor location will be 7,500 sq. ft. & will offer the same all the same fare as its south bay counterpart,

Tacos are our love language. --❤️ A post shared by PUESTO (@eatpuesto) on Oct 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

For the menu & a look inside head to Eater SF.