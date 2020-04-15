PS4 Owners Are Getting Two Free Games Courtesy Of Sony

Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

April 15, 2020
Sony has announced that all PlayStation 4 owners are being granted two games for free - 'Journey' & 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' from April 15th at 8PM through May 5th. PlayStation said that they are doing this as a thank you to all who are practicing social distancing and staying safe at home.

Here's how to redeem the games & you don't have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to take advantage of the deal:

  • Go to the PlayStation store
  • Search for the games
  • Add them to your library and download

For more visit PlayStation's blog.

 

