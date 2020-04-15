PS4 Owners Are Getting Two Free Games Courtesy Of Sony
Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
April 15, 2020
Sony has announced that all PlayStation 4 owners are being granted two games for free - 'Journey' & 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' from April 15th at 8PM through May 5th. PlayStation said that they are doing this as a thank you to all who are practicing social distancing and staying safe at home.
Announcing the Play At Home initiative: https://t.co/pOn3hJ7poI Stay safe and pick up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5 #PlayAtHome -- pic.twitter.com/BSlbcwosgU— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 14, 2020
Here's how to redeem the games & you don't have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to take advantage of the deal:
- Go to the PlayStation store
- Search for the games
- Add them to your library and download
For more visit PlayStation's blog.