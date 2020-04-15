Bay Area Congressman Proposes Bill That Would Give Americans $2,000 Stimulus Check Each Month
Until the Coronavirus outbreak is over.
Bay Area congressman, Ro Khanna, and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan have proposed a new bill that would give most Americans a monthly stimulus check of $2,000 until the Coronavirus crisis is over. This comes on the heels of millions of Americans receiving a one-time $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.,
Two House Democrats behind the proposal say the one-time, $1,200 check on its way to Americans isn't going to be enough as unemployment skyrockets https://t.co/L6UzIR7Z1s— KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 15, 2020
The Emergency Money for The People Act would ensure that Americans over 16 years of age who make less than $130k a year would be entitled to the money and that they'd be able to receive through PayPal, Venmo, or other more modern ways.
A one-time check isn't enough when millions of Americans can't pay their rent, mortgages, utility bills, and are forced to choose between their health and their paychecks.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 15, 2020
The bill would do the following:
- Give Americans 16+ who make less than $130k a year $2,000 a month
- Married couples who make less than $260k a year combined would get $4k a month
- Qualifying families can get an additional $500 per child (up to 3 children)
- Unemployed individuals and those with no proof of earnings would also be eligible.
Read up on the proposed bill here.