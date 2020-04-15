Bay Area Congressman Proposes Bill That Would Give Americans $2,000 Stimulus Check Each Month

Bay Area congressman, Ro Khanna, and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan have proposed a new bill that would give most Americans a monthly stimulus check of $2,000 until the Coronavirus crisis is over. This comes on the heels of millions of Americans receiving a one-time $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.,

Two House Democrats behind the proposal say the one-time, $1,200 check on its way to Americans isn't going to be enough as unemployment skyrockets https://t.co/L6UzIR7Z1s — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 15, 2020

The Emergency Money for The People Act would ensure that Americans over 16 years of age who make less than $130k a year would be entitled to the money and that they'd be able to receive through PayPal, Venmo, or other more modern ways.

A one-time check isn't enough when millions of Americans can't pay their rent, mortgages, utility bills, and are forced to choose between their health and their paychecks.



Our next stimulus package must be bold in supporting ordinary Americans. pic.twitter.com/s9Hih2ql7P — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 15, 2020

The bill would do the following:

Give Americans 16+ who make less than $130k a year $2,000 a month

Married couples who make less than $260k a year combined would get $4k a month

Qualifying families can get an additional $500 per child (up to 3 children)

Unemployed individuals and those with no proof of earnings would also be eligible.

Read up on the proposed bill here.