Bay Area Congressman Proposes Bill That Would Give Americans $2,000 Stimulus Check Each Month

Until the Coronavirus outbreak is over.

April 15, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

lzf / Getty Images

Categories: 
News

Bay Area congressman, Ro Khanna, and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan have proposed a new bill that would give most Americans a monthly stimulus check of $2,000 until the Coronavirus crisis is over. This comes on the heels of millions of Americans receiving a one-time $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.,

The Emergency Money for The People Act would ensure that Americans over 16 years of age who make less than $130k a year would be entitled to the money and that they'd be able to receive through PayPal, Venmo, or other more modern ways.

The bill would do the following:

  • Give Americans 16+ who make less than $130k a year $2,000 a month
  • Married couples who make less than $260k a year combined would get $4k a month
  • Qualifying families can get an additional $500 per child (up to 3 children)
  • Unemployed individuals and those with no proof of earnings would also be eligible.

Read up on the proposed bill here.

Tags: 
Emergency Money For The People Act