Proposed Bill Would Cancel Rent And Mortgage Payments For Americans During Pandemic

The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act has been proposed

April 20, 2020
National News

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has proposed the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which would cancel all rent and mortgage payments for Americans, regardless of income, until the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

Co-sponsored by fellow Democratic representatives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Veronica Escobar (Texas), Jesús García (Ill.) and Grace Meng (NY), the bill proposes a suspension on rent payments until one month after the end of the national emergency declaration, which began in March.

There would be no negative impact on credit scores, or debt accumulation for renters and homeowners while landlords would be subject to fines of $5,000 to $50,000 for taking action against tenants. However, a fund would be created to cover losses for landlords and mortgage holders.

We'll keep you updated on if this becomes closer to a reality.

 

Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act
Ilhan Omar