Proposed Bill Would Cancel Rent And Mortgage Payments For Americans During Pandemic

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has proposed the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which would cancel all rent and mortgage payments for Americans, regardless of income, until the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past month, and rent is due again in two weeks.



My Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act will fully cancel — not suspend — rent and mortgage payments through the pandemic. #CancelRent — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2020

Co-sponsored by fellow Democratic representatives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Veronica Escobar (Texas), Jesús García (Ill.) and Grace Meng (NY), the bill proposes a suspension on rent payments until one month after the end of the national emergency declaration, which began in March.

There would be no negative impact on credit scores, or debt accumulation for renters and homeowners while landlords would be subject to fines of $5,000 to $50,000 for taking action against tenants. However, a fund would be created to cover losses for landlords and mortgage holders.

The 'Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act' would also create a fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the canceled payments.



Do you think rent and mortgage payments should be suspended? https://t.co/rsHrJ4azI4 — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) April 20, 2020

We'll keep you updated on if this becomes closer to a reality.