President Trump Jokes He’ll ‘Look Into’ Pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

WASHINGTON (WCBS 880) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday was asked if he would possibly pardon Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s latest hit series “Tiger King.”

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson, during President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefing, noted that one of the biggest hits to come out of coronavirus pandemic was the Netflix series, which documents Exotic’s life as a zookeeper in Oklahoma.

Nelson suggested Exotic deserved a pardon after he received an “aggressive” prison sentence when he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin.

After asking if he believed Exotic did not participate in the plot, the president asked Nelson, “Are you recommending a pardon?”

The reporter clarified he was not advocating for or against a pardon.

Trump then quickly joked, “I’ll take a look.”

This seems like an important thing to be asking right now... https://t.co/SYNix6AXd9 — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) April 8, 2020

“Tiger King” has become an internet sensation in recent weeks with memes of the show popping up on Instagram, Reddit and Twitter.

The star of the show, Exotic, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire plot which is briefly documented in the show.

The former zookeeper was also found guilty of multiple wildlife violations.