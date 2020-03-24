East Bay Literary Couple Trade Books For Coronavirus Donations

Two well-known Berkeley authors are trying to help local restaurants and emergency rooms at the same time, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayelet Waldman and her Pulitzer Prize-winning husband Michael Chabon say they need help with their simultaneous charity drives. They're working to feed hospital workers and collect surgical masks.

Waldman said that they will exchange a signed book for a box, or boxes, of N95 masks.

"A lot of us have those N95 masks because of the fires and because of our earthquake kits," Walman told KCBS Radio.

In addition to running around town for mask-book transactions, she and Chabon run what she calls "Feed ER." They buy 25 meals at a time from local, independent restaurants and deliver both the meals and the masks to emergency room staff at Highland, Summit and Children's Hospitals.

Waldman said she's has been overwhelmed by restaurants that wish to participate.

"I've been raising money so that we can keep going," Waldman said. "I imagine we have even more, but last time I checked we were close to $11,000."

Turning coronavirus anxiety into action is her way of keeping busy and staying sane during this surreal and stressful time.

"Because otherwise I get too scared," Waldman said. "I mean, seriously, if I stop moving, I'll just panic. And plus, this is what you do, right?"

If you'd like to donate to #EastBayFeedER to help @ayeletw support local restaurants & feed hospital staff at the same time, Venmo to @Ayelet-Waldman. To donate masks in return for signed books, email her at ayeletw@gmail.com. — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) March 24, 2020

Walman and Chabon are currently taking mask or monetary donations.

People can Venmo her at @Ayelet-Waldman, and they can email her at ayeletw@gmail.com.