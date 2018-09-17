Potential Great Redwood Trail Would Give Cyclists Access To 300 Miles Of Northern California Scenery

A new bike trail of epic proportions could see become a reality if governor Jerry Brown signs the Great Redwood Trail Act into law before the the end of September. The 300-mile trail would extend from Sonoma County up through Mendocino & Humboldt counties showing off some of Northern California's most scenic backcountry.

Senator Mike McGuire of Healdsburg introduced legislation earlier this year that would turn the old Northern Pacific Railroad into a bike trail and would provide an economic boost for rural northern California towns. The bill has received bipartisan support & now awaits a signature from Gov. Brown. Similar action has been taken in the past on a trail that runs between Concord & Pleasanton (The Iron Horse trail) & in Santa Cruz land that used to be rail trail is being converted and will soon be serviceable to bikers & hikers for a 32 mile excursion.

The Great Redwood Trail seems as though it would begin in Cloverdale amongst some vineyards and extend north along 101 past the Russian River, past Ukiah and the Ridgewood Summit. Eventually, it would stray away from 101 take cyclists & hikers to remote areas where there are no roads.

The legislation has support from Bay Area cycling groups, which is good because it'll need lots of support as construction costs could exceed $100 million & it could take years to prepare, but now it's closer to reality than its ever been.