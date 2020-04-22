Post Malone To Livestream Nirvana Tribute Set For Coronavirus Relief

Post Malone is a huge Nirvana fan. So much so that he has a face tattoo dedicated to the band and their track "Stay Away". He's also covered "All Apologies" many times in his sets. Now the rapper will pay tribute to the band with a set of covers as he helps raise money for Coronavirus relief.

Airing this Friday at 3 PM (PST) on YouTube, he'll play covers of their biggest hits & fan favorites as he helps raise funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Google will also match the donation up to $5 million. Watch a teaser here: