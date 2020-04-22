Post Malone To Livestream Nirvana Tribute Set For Coronavirus Relief
Friday night at 3PM
April 22, 2020
Post Malone is a huge Nirvana fan. So much so that he has a face tattoo dedicated to the band and their track "Stay Away". He's also covered "All Apologies" many times in his sets. Now the rapper will pay tribute to the band with a set of covers as he helps raise money for Coronavirus relief.
.@PostMalone is paying tribute to one of his favorite bands, @Nirvana https://t.co/FS592Prj2t— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 22, 2020
Airing this Friday at 3 PM (PST) on YouTube, he'll play covers of their biggest hits & fan favorites as he helps raise funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Google will also match the donation up to $5 million. Watch a teaser here: