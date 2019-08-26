Post Malone Joins twenty one pilots to Cover Oasis At Leeds Festival

Over the weekend twenty one pilots headlined the annual Reading & Leeds Festivals and at each they thanked the English crowds for letting them come over and play music for them. At Reading they paid tribure to British music with a cover of Oasis' "Don't Look Back In Anger" then the next at Leeds they busted out the cover again, this time with Post Malone joining in.

Video of Twenty One Pilots &amp; Post Malone // Don&#039;t Look Back In Anger - Leeds Festival 2019

Frontman Tyler Joseph explained that the band has a lot of admiration for the festival culture in England & was thankful to be apart of it.

twenty one pilots and post malone singing an oasis cover together? i didn’t see this coming but i’m not mad at it one bit

twenty one pilots will continue touring on their latest album 'Trench' across the North America this fall.