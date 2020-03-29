Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly Hosting Beer Pong Livestreams for Coronavirus Relief

Avid beer pong players Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly are teaming up to bring us a virtual beer pong tournament to benefit coronavirus relief.

You might remember last fall when Post taught Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong how to play beer pong backstage in Oakland and while Billie isn't involved in this tournament, many other celebrities are. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, several country music stars, baseball players and swimsuit models are already signed up.

Post Malone announces a virtual beer pong tournament with some big names. https://t.co/oeLTV6YcWa pic.twitter.com/tTMZXIbRZR — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 28, 2020

The "Ballina Cup" tournament features 16 players and will play out over eight nights. More details on how the Instagram live streams will work are coming later today.

Each team's entry fee will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts. Follow The Ballina Cup Instagram for updates.