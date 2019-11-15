Post Malone Teaches Billie Joe Armstrong How To Play Beer Pong Backstage At Oakland Show
Post Malone headlined the Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) on Thursday November 14th & Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong met up with him backstage.
Billie Joe noted that the show was great & San Francisco-based photographer, Grady Brannan, noted that the Green Day singer was taught how to play beer pong backstage at the show.
Two assholes and a rock n roll legend ... We taught Billy Joe Armstrong how to play beer pong tonight ... Green Day literally raised me and I’m still star struck
Billie Joe has made it a habit to make it out to big shows in the Bay Area with today's biggest artists. Back in May he met Billie Eilish for the first time at her Bill Graham Civic show in San Francisco.
That was an excellent show!. Thanks so much @billieeilish and @finneas . ! #BillieilliB