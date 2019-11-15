Post Malone Teaches Billie Joe Armstrong How To Play Beer Pong Backstage At Oakland Show

Post Malone headlined the Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) on Thursday November 14th & Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong met up with him backstage.

Billie Joe noted that the show was great & San Francisco-based photographer, Grady Brannan, noted that the Green Day singer was taught how to play beer pong backstage at the show.

This was a tough loss A post shared by Grady Brannan (@gradybrannan) on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:13pm PST

Billie Joe has made it a habit to make it out to big shows in the Bay Area with today's biggest artists. Back in May he met Billie Eilish for the first time at her Bill Graham Civic show in San Francisco.