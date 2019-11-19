Post Malone Announces Chase Center Show In March 2020

Last week Post Malone played a sold out show at Oakland Arena and now he's set to return to the Bay Area with Swae Lee & Tyla Yaweh for a show at San Francisco's Chase Center on Thursday March 19, 2020.

Pre-sale begins at 5PM on Tuesday November 19th & general on sale begins at 9AM on Friday November 22nd.

For tickets and info head here.