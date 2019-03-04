Porter Robinson Teams With Coachella Organizers For New 'Multiverse' Music Festival In Oakland This June
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, which served as the new home for Treasure Island Music Festival and other events recently, will be the location for a new music festival created and curated by producer Porter Robinson & Goldenvoice (the team behind Coachella). Multiverse will happen on Saturday June 15th starting at 12 PM.
MULTIVERSE MUSIC FESTIVAL— porter robinson (@porterrobinson) March 4, 2019
a new music festival curated by me & co-presented by goldenvoice
me and so many of my favorite artists are going to play this thing
june 15 in oakland, ca
signup here: https://t.co/5iOztv4n5A pic.twitter.com/T3V0hLok8k
The lineup will be unveiled throughout this week and tickets go on sale Friday March 15th at 10AM. To sign up for the pre-sale and get more info head here. The festival will be an 18+ event.