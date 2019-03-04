Porter Robinson Teams With Coachella Organizers For New 'Multiverse' Music Festival In Oakland This June

March 4, 2019
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, which served as the new home for Treasure Island Music Festival and other events recently, will be the location for a new music festival created and curated by producer Porter Robinson & Goldenvoice (the team behind Coachella). Multiverse will happen on Saturday June 15th starting at 12 PM.

The lineup will be unveiled throughout this week and tickets go on sale Friday March 15th at 10AM. To sign up for the pre-sale and get more info head here. The festival will be an 18+ event.

