Porter Robinson Renames Oakland Festival After Backlash From Local Festival With Similar Name

On Monday March 4th, producer & DJ Porter Robinson announced a new music festival in Oakland that he's curating in conjunction with Goldenvoice. That festival, orignally called the Multiverse Festival, obviously drew the attention of an Oakland festival called The Multivrs Is Illuminated who put Porter Robinson & Goldenvoice on blast for using their name. The existing Oakland festival is a grassroots POC punk festival.

-- scoop alert -- Porter Robinson's new corporate-backed EDM fest, Multiverse, is getting a name change after Oakland organizers pointed out that it sounds strikingly similar to a grassroots POC punk festival called the Multivrs is Illuminated https://t.co/G9Ts1QOolm — Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia) March 8, 2019

Multivrs organizers pointed out that they felt this was “a continuation of the ongoing violence and discrepancies in power that continue to produce disenfranchisement within cultural production.” & noted that it was upsetting that Robinson & Goldenvoice didn't do the market research prior to announcing a festival of a similar name in the same city that they host theirs. Unfortunately, since their open letter pointing out the issue, they've had to go private on Instagram due to racist comments.

Out of respect for The Multivrs Is Illuminated, Porter Robinson & Goldenvoice have agreed to change the name of the Multiverse Festival to the Second Sky Festival. It'll be held Saturday June 15th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park. The lineup so far consists of:

Porter Robinson

G Jones

Nina Las Vegas

Chrome Sparks

Kero Kero Bonito

Anamanaguchi

More artists will be revealed daily through March 15th, when tickets go on sale here.

Doors will be at 12PM & the event is 18+.

For more on the name change, head to KQED.org.