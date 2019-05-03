PornHub Wants To Buy Tumblr And Bring Back NSFW Content

May 3, 2019
Per a report from Buzzfeed, PornHub is very close to acquiring microblogging platform Tumblr from Verizon, who put it up for sale. There was a crackdown on nudity & adult content on Tumblr late last year & PornHub is interested in changing the new policies, restoring the site back to its NSFW glory.

Tumblr has seen a loss in revenue and a 30% drop in site traffic since implementing their restrictions on adult content. PornHub would completely reverse the anti-adult content changes and the company's Vice President said that they were dismayed over Tumblr's eradication of NSFW content saying it left "many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content."

Verizon is yet to make a statement regarding PornHub's intention to buy Tumblr.

