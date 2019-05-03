PornHub Wants To Buy Tumblr And Bring Back NSFW Content

Per a report from Buzzfeed, PornHub is very close to acquiring microblogging platform Tumblr from Verizon, who put it up for sale. There was a crackdown on nudity & adult content on Tumblr late last year & PornHub is interested in changing the new policies, restoring the site back to its NSFW glory.

Tumblr has seen a loss in revenue and a 30% drop in site traffic since implementing their restrictions on adult content. PornHub would completely reverse the anti-adult content changes and the company's Vice President said that they were dismayed over Tumblr's eradication of NSFW content saying it left "many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content."

Tumblrs:



Pornhub welcomes you with open arms. Join our amazing community of millions



Curators: Customize your personal feed, create playlists, generate gifs and more



Creators: Upload videos, photos, gifs & share text posts to a massive audience. Earn revenue on your content. — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) December 4, 2018

Verizon is yet to make a statement regarding PornHub's intention to buy Tumblr.