Pornhub requiring American users to vote to access their website on Election Day

Until 6AM PST on Election Day, Americans looking to log into Pornhub are greeted with a prompt that requires them to say that they've voted in order to gain access to the site.

Election Day is around the corner and we're here to make sure you give a F**K! So on Nov.3, only those who give a F**K will get a F**K on Pornhub! https://t.co/AiJXb7FkM9 pic.twitter.com/cSVIjMfgxe — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 1, 2020

The adult entertainment website noted that they're launching this campaign because 43% of eligible voters didn't vote in 2016. That's 100 million people. "We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard.” Said company VP Corey Price.

Throughout the day. many of the site's brand ambassadors have been urging Americans to vote.

AV Club reports that the site attracts 95% of eligible voters.