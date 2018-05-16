Popular South Bay Spot El Burro To Close Today

After 47 years of operation in Campbell's Pruneyard shopping center, El Burro is set to close tonight after not being able to reach an agreement on renovations & a new lease with the owners of the shopping center.

El Burro is in search of a new location with hopes of reopening somewhere else, but they are not in the Pruneyard's future plans.

Service will end for good at the location they've occupied since 1971 tonight at 9 PM.