Popular San Jose Dim Sum Spot Sino Closing For Good

Dim Sum restuarant & lounge Sino in Santana Row has announced a permanent closure due to the uncertainties of their future amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes a day after outdoor dining was once again allowed in Santa Clara County.

Sino opened back in 2005 and was a popular south bay spot, but are become the latest popular restaurant/bar to close in the Bay Area joining the likes of The Saddle Rack, Specialty's, Sweet Tomatoes & more.

The restaurant's statement asks customers to enjoy their sister brand Straits as they carry on the spirit of Sino.