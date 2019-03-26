Popular Goat Festival Returns To San Francisco's Ferry Building In April

After a year off CUESA's Goat Festival is returning to the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Saturday April 13th. It annually coincides with Coachella, hence the nickname "Goatchella". Though they can't use it because the music festival's attorneys hit them with a cease-and-desist a few years ago.

CUESA’s Goat Festival Returns to the Ferry Building Saturday, April 13 @cuesa https://t.co/qNQ2vCkFEP — SF Weekly (@SFWeekly) March 25, 2019

From 8 AM to 2 PM on April 13th there will be baby goats, which you can pet if you purchase $5 petting zoo tickets. There are goat cheese flights you can get for $7 as well. Outside of that enjoy the goat festivities such as fashioning your own goat horns, watch goat milk-themed cooking demos, take part in woold spinning & much more.

A fine day at #Goatchella pic.twitter.com/kt3kF9ajxk — Gay 4 Gummi Ships Goat (@TunaMatrix) April 16, 2016

For more info head to Eventbrite.