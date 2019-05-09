By Popular Demand Angels And Airwaves Upgrade Venue For SF Show This September

May 9, 2019
Angels & Airwaves
Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves recently announced their first Bay Area show in 7 years - Monday September 30th at The Regency Ballroom. That show sold out quickly & now the show has been moved to a higher capacity venue & more tickets are on sale. They'll now be playing The Warfield that night.

More tickets and info can be found here.

Angels & Airwave are preparing to release their first album since 2014 & dropped the single "Rebel Girl" from it last week.

