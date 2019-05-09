By Popular Demand Angels And Airwaves Upgrade Venue For SF Show This September

Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves recently announced their first Bay Area show in 7 years - Monday September 30th at The Regency Ballroom. That show sold out quickly & now the show has been moved to a higher capacity venue & more tickets are on sale. They'll now be playing The Warfield that night.

Our shows in Detroit, Denver and SF have moved to larger venues! All tix bought for the original venues will be honored. + adding additional shows in LA & Anaheim. All tix on sale today at 1PM ET/10AM PT.

Visit https://t.co/jApKgnqsJC for details. pic.twitter.com/9qVh2EoOfP — Angels & Airwaves (@AVABandOfficial) May 9, 2019

More tickets and info can be found here.

Angels & Airwave are preparing to release their first album since 2014 & dropped the single "Rebel Girl" from it last week.