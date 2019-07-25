Popular Australian Brewery Opens First US Location And Brewlab In San Francisco

Australia's Little Creatures Beer has recently opened locations in Singapore & London and now its first location is open in San Francisco. Located at the One Mission Bay development (1100A 3rd St.) you'll find it between Oracle Park and the new Chase Center.

Big-time Aussie brewery Little Creatures opens first US location in San Francisco https://t.co/l4EbgcULMl pic.twitter.com/h8PnSxpVBd — Eater SF (@eatersf) July 25, 2019

Open as of Friday July 26th, Little Creatures will showcase beers from Australia & New Zealand and more with 36 beers on tap, plus plenrt of food like a steak sandwich, eggs benedict, and pizza.

There will also be a "brewlab" that will offer tutorials on brewing and serve as an event space.

It'll be open 11 AM - 11 PM Monday - Friday & 9 AM - 11 PM on Saturdays & Sundays. Yelp reviewers have been impressed so far, too.

For a closer look at the 6,300 sq. ft. space head to Eater SF.