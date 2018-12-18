Popeyes' "Emotional Support Chicken" Is Here For Your Holiday Travel

There's been plenty of headlines over the past several years regarding emotional support animals & airlines. Now, Popeyes is giving people something that there's no debate over whether, or not it's allowed on a flight. The emotional support chicken, complete with a 3-piece chicken tenders combo.

Those traveling through the Philadelphia airport can pick up the chicken and carry it onto their flight. Per the box it will provide "comfort and nourishment during stressful air travel."

Sorry, Fido. Popeyes #EmotionalSupportChicken doesn’t bark on the plane. (Available in the Philadelphia airport on 12/18.) pic.twitter.com/vWyBWq4PTe — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 18, 2018

There's no word on if it will be available outside of Terminal C in the Philadelphia airport, but we can hope that someday soon it might be.