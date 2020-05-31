Pop-Up Drive-In Theater Coming To Alameda County Fairgrounds For The Summer

The Alameda County Fair has been canceled for the first time in its 108-year history this year, but organizers have announced something in its place. A pop-up drive-in theater that will operate on Friday & Saturday nights from June 5 - July 25.

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance and the movie lineup is yet to be announced, but it all kicks off this Friday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. For more info sign up here.

Meanwhile, West Wind Drive-Ins in San Jose & Concord continue to operate 7 days a week.