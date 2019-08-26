A Pop-Up Roller Rink And Art Party Is Coming To San Francisco

Starting Friday September 13th an art, music, & roller skating party comes to California for the first time when "Skate On Art" hits the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. The event will happen Wednesdays - Sundays until October 6th.

it'll be open from 12 PM - 8 PM on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays. 12 PM - 10 PM on Fridays & 10 AM - 6 PM on Sundays. It's free to attend, but you do need to reserve tickets online beforehand here.

There will be DJ sets, music performances, and you can rent skates for $5 courtesy of SF's Church of 8 Wheels.

Go skate on art and learn more at Fun Cheap SF.