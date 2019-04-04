Pop-Up 'Drunk History' Pub Coming To San Francisco's Clusterfest This Summer

Comedy Central's Clusterfest has announced attractions for the 2019 festival that bring you into the world of some of your favorite shows. The first two years of the festival the pop-up bar at Clusterfest was Paddy's Pub from 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia,' this year they're switching things up & bringing 'Drunk History' to life.

'Drunk History' is the show where comedians & actors get progressively more drunk as they tell a historical tale.

At the pub you'll be able to drink with historical figures, sip on well-aged spirits, and dust off some of your favorite classics with karaoke performances.

You'll need to get into Clusterfest to take part - for tickets head here.