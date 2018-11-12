Pop-Up Christmas Cocktail Bars Set To Open In SF And San Jose

All around the country (& even the world) your favorite bars transform into Christmas-themed cocktail bars called Miracle for the holiday season. This year San Francisco's Paciific Cocktail Haven will once again turn aggressively festive from November 23rd - New Year's Eve & San Jose's Paper Plane will give the South Bay a chance to experience Jingle Bell Nog, Snowball Old Fashioneds, and much more also starting on the 23rd.

If you're down for a road trip Sacramento's The Jungle Bird will be part of Miracle's first ever holiday tiki bar spin-off, Sippin' Santa.

If you're looking to be surrounded by Christmas music & drinks these are the places to be.

For more on the menu & all the locations head to miraclepopup.com.