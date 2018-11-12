Pop-Up Christmas Cocktail Bars Set To Open In SF And San Jose
All around the country (& even the world) your favorite bars transform into Christmas-themed cocktail bars called Miracle for the holiday season. This year San Francisco's Paciific Cocktail Haven will once again turn aggressively festive from November 23rd - New Year's Eve & San Jose's Paper Plane will give the South Bay a chance to experience Jingle Bell Nog, Snowball Old Fashioneds, and much more also starting on the 23rd.
Ready for your Miracle? Doors open at 5pm! Photo credit: @fox_zilla
If you're down for a road trip Sacramento's The Jungle Bird will be part of Miracle's first ever holiday tiki bar spin-off, Sippin' Santa.
In just a couple weeks the Jungle Bird will be transformed into a Tiki Christmas Oasis! We are very excited to be part of Beachbum Berry’s Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up! #letsgetfestive #sippinsanta #beachbumberry #christmas #popup #happymahalodays #letsgettropical #junglebird #midtownsacramento #----♂️#----#--#--#--#☃️#--#-- Check sippinsantapopup.com for more details.
If you're looking to be surrounded by Christmas music & drinks these are the places to be.
Miracle at PCH is full steam ahead! Who's ready?! photo credit: @fox_zilla
For more on the menu & all the locations head to miraclepopup.com.