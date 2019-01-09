Pollstar Names San Jose's SAP Center As Top Bay Area Venue For 2018

Concert news & tour date source Pollstar has released their year-end rankings for venues around the world and when it comes to Northern Califoria, San Jose's SAP Center earned top honors.

The results are in! #SAPCenter has been ranked as the #1️⃣ arena in the Bay Area for 2018 by @Pollstar. In the same poll of the Top-200 venues worldwide, SAP Center ranked No. 12 in North America and No. 25 overall. Thank you, San Jose!



More specifically, SAP Center took the top spot in northern California for arena venues. It ranked 12th in the U.S. & 25th worldwide. The rankings are mostly based on overall ticket sales from November 2017 - November 2018. Oracle Arena in Oakland ranked second among Bay Area venues & 34th worldwide.

In a report published last fall, The Fillmore was ranked as San Francisco's best venue by Consequence of Sound & Vividseats. Pollstar ranks The Fillmore as the Bay Area's top club venue & 12th best in the entire world. Other top Bay Area club venues on their list include The Independent, August Hall, The Regency Ballroom, & Mezzanine.

When it comes to amphitheaters, Shoreline ranked as the top spot in the Bay Area & 5th best in the world (right behind Colorado's legendary Red Rocks). Berkeley's Greek Theatre was 39th & The Concord Pavilion came in 49th in the world rankings.

The Bay Area's top theater venues were the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (9th in world rankings), Oakland's Fox Theater (36th in world rankings), & San Francisco's Masonic (130th in world rankings).

For more, head to Pollstar.