Police In The South Warn Public Of 'Meth-Gators' After Drugs Are Flushed Down Toilets

Fortunately, there's no alligators in the Bay Area, but in the south police have warned against flushing down the toilet for a very interesting reason. In a Facebook post from a Tennessee Police Dept. drug users have been asked to please not flush their drugs the toilet because it could lead to a bigger issue - "meth gators".

Police in Alabama say people need to not flush drugs down the toilet or else we're going to create "meth-gators" -- https://t.co/5tingG7mmr pic.twitter.com/Lq0J4J3lYd — Complex (@Complex) July 15, 2019

This warning stemmed from the arrest of Andy Perry who attempted to flush 12 grams of meth & 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth. The police warned that what goes into sewer pipes ends up in retention ponds for processing before it's sent downstream. They mentioned that while those who work to process these things are pros, they aren't prepared for meth.

Ducks, geese, and other birds visit those retention ponds and police "shudder to think about" what they might be like hyped-up on meth. Most importantly they warned that the drugs could create meth-gators in North Alabama. They added that they've dealt with enough "methed-up animals" over the past weeks so this would be good to avoid.