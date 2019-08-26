Pokémon-Themed Burgers And Drinks Coming To The Bay Area In 2020 At PokéBar Pop-Up

In advance of the Pokémon World Championships in London in October of 2020 a Pokémon-themed bar will be roaming the U.S. and the UK starting this September. It launches in Los Angeles on Saurday September 7th, 2019 where it will stay for two weekends before it moves on to its next location.

'PokeBar,' A Touring Pokémon Pop-Up Bar, is Headed to New Orleans https://t.co/XygWCukBwN — tim gallien (@timgallien) August 25, 2019

Not to be confused with the Poke Bar's you can find serving up the Hawaiian-staple poke in SF & Berkeley, this PokéBar will have Pokemon-themed burgers with Pikachu, Bulbasaur & Charmander buns as well as themed drinks, trivia, costume contests and more. Those who are not 21+ will need to be accompanied by an adult.

According to a rep from the pop-up, the bar will be hitting the Bay Area on August 1 - 2, 2020 in San Francisco. Once we know exactly where we'll let you know.

For now you can see where else it's headed & sign up for more info here.