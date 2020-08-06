Pleasanton's Pirates Of Emerson Plans Haunted Drive-Thru For Halloween 2020

Oct. 2nd - Nov. 1st

August 6, 2020
As Halloween events around the Bay Area continue to get canceled one of them is moving forward this fall - Pirates of Emerson at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton will be back from October 2nd through November 1st with a haunted drive-thru experience.

The attraction will be social-distancing friendly as you stay in your cars while you tune into a soundtrack on your radio.

You can still expect the usual actors, large sets and more. Tickets start at $94.99 per car. Learn more here.

