Pleasanton's Pirates Of Emerson Plans Haunted Drive-Thru For Halloween 2020

As Halloween events around the Bay Area continue to get canceled one of them is moving forward this fall - Pirates of Emerson at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton will be back from October 2nd through November 1st with a haunted drive-thru experience.

Pirates Of Emerson Plans Haunted Drive-Thru 2020 In Pleasanton https://t.co/FfclOomyAP pic.twitter.com/mtZnYeMHVD — Castro Valley Patch (@CValleyPatch) August 5, 2020

The attraction will be social-distancing friendly as you stay in your cars while you tune into a soundtrack on your radio.

You can still expect the usual actors, large sets and more. Tickets start at $94.99 per car. Learn more here.