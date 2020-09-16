PlayStation 5 Coming November 12th & Will Cost $499

Sony has unveiled a release date and pricing for the upcoming PlayStation 5. The console will be out on November 12th and cost $499.99.

The digital edition will cost $399.99.

Pre-orders start September 17th at select retailers. The PS5 will offer backwards compatibility with almost all of the current lineup of PS4 games. It will be released two days after the Xbox Series S & Xbox Series X consoles (due out Nov. 10th).