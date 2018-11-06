Pizza To The Polls Campaign Is Sending Pizzas To Polling Places With Long Lines

Pizza To The Polls is something we can all get behind on this Election Day. You let them know that your polling place, or one your aware is experiencing long lines & machine malfunctions, among other delays and they will get pizza to those who are waiting.

Stuck in a long line? Voting machine "malfunction"? Are they counting on you to give up and go home? Tweet your polling place address to @PizzaToThePolls and they'll be on their way with the yummies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 6, 2018

As of 4PM on November 6th they have delivered 7,284 pizzas to 457 polling places in 41 states. How are they doing it? People are helping by donating money to the cause at their website. You can report a line & donate yourself at pizza.polls, or contact them on twitter at @PizzaToThePolls.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| 21 pizzas

| FOR |

| 216 Rothwell St, Pooler, GA 31322, USA

| ＿＿＿＿＿__|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ



via https://t.co/fxXVgD0bcn — Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) November 7, 2018

They are doing good work.