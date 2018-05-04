Dreamstime

Pizza Orgasmica Closes Its Final Location

May 4, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food And Drink

After 22 years, Bay Area pizza restaurant Pizza Orgasmica has closed its final location.

everyone wants a pizza meeeeeeee

A post shared by @ pizzalovesgrace on

Hoodline reported that the last remaining location, on Fillmore St. in San Francisco, shuttered without warning this week. The company's other locations in San Francisco & San Rafael had closed one-by-one since 2015.

From when I went to China town in San Francisco. If I hadn't already ate I would have gone in there and ate.

A post shared by Jorge Machaen (@jorgemachaen) on

The company's website is also gone. RIP Pizza Orgasmica.

Tags: 
Pizza Orgasmica
San Francisco

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm