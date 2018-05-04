Pizza Orgasmica Closes Its Final Location
May 4, 2018
After 22 years, Bay Area pizza restaurant Pizza Orgasmica has closed its final location.
Hoodline reported that the last remaining location, on Fillmore St. in San Francisco, shuttered without warning this week. The company's other locations in San Francisco & San Rafael had closed one-by-one since 2015.
The company's website is also gone. RIP Pizza Orgasmica.