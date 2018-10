Pizza Hut Teams Up With Cinnabon To Deliver Cinnamon Rolls With Your Pizza

As of today Pizza Hut is now delivering Cinnabon. Cinnamon rolls are now available for delivery, carryout, and dine-in orders nationwide.

Pizza night just got sweeter! Top off your @pizzahut order with new Cinnabon Mini Rolls, available now. -- pic.twitter.com/H5icJm3C5o — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) October 8, 2018

$5.99 will get you an order of 10 mini cinnamon rolls.

This is the latest additional product you can get from Pizza Hut recently began delivering beer in select markets.

