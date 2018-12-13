Pitbull Releases Cover Of Toto's "Africa" For The 'Aquaman' Soundtrack

"Ocean To Ocean" is a new song from Pitbull feat. Rhea that's on the soundtrack for 'Aquaman'. It samples Toto's "Africa". If you, uh, wanna listen, you can below:

Video of Ocean To Ocean - Pitbull feat. Rhea - Aquaman Soundtrack [Official Video>

This comes on the heels of the massive success of Weezer's cover of the classic song & hopefully Toto are enjoying the paychecks.

Pitbull’s cover of Africa is an end-of-year-list-destroying masterpiece. Total bare minimum, no prechorus, no postchorus, no middle eight, just VERSE CHORUS VERSE CHORUS VERSE CHORUS CHORUS THERE THAT’S TWO AND A HALF MINUTES INVOICE ATTACHED https://t.co/HmC5mImOoK — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) December 13, 2018

