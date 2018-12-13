Pitbull Releases Cover Of Toto's "Africa" For The 'Aquaman' Soundtrack

December 13, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by PATRICK FARRELL/MIAMI HERALD)

Categories: 
Music

"Ocean To Ocean" is a new song from Pitbull feat. Rhea that's on the soundtrack for 'Aquaman'. It samples Toto's "Africa". If you, uh, wanna listen, you can below:

This comes on the heels of the massive success of Weezer's cover of the classic song & hopefully Toto are enjoying the paychecks.

For more, head to Entertainment Weekly.

Tags: 
Pitbull
Aquaman
Toto