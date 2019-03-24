Pirates Of The Caribbean Ship Tours Come To Redwood City And Oakland

Making their yearly journey down from Washington state these pirate ships the Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain can be found docked in Redwood City and Oakland through April & you can tour them.

You can join them for vessel tours, adventure sails, and even battle sails where you embark on a three-hour journey & the ships battle against one another complete with fast-paced manueuvering & live black powder canon fire.

You can purchase tickets here for dates in Redwood City & Oakland and here's the schedule for the port of Redwood City:

March 30 (Saturday)

Adventure Sail: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($55-$65) Lady Washington

Discovery EcoVoyage: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ($59-$65)

GHHS and Marine Science Institute present a tall ship citizen science program on the Bay aboard Hawaiian Chieftain

Vessel Tours: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ($5 donation)

March 31 (Sunday)

Battle Sail: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM ($65-$85)

Vessel Tours: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ($5 donation)

April 1-April 5 (Monday-Friday)

Boats are closed for ship maintenance and crew training.

April 6 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation) Hawaiian Chieftain

Adventure Sail: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM ($55-$65) Lady Washington

Battle Sail: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM ($65-$85)

April 7 (Sunday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM ($65-$85)

April 8-9 (Monday-Tuesday)

Boats are closed for maintenance and crew training.

April 10 (Wednesday)

Boats depart for Oakland

Passages offer a one-way extended tall ship experience, similar to 18th-century travelers. A ticket is required for all passengers, including babes in arms. Meals are included for trips five hours or longer. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. EXACT DEPARTURE TIME DEPENDS ON WEATHER AND SEA CONDITIONS.The ships cannot guarantee an arrival time. Info: 800-200-5239. Est. trip time: 6 hours. Cost: $99

& the schedule for Oakland's Jack London Square:

April 11 (Thursday)

Kick-Off: 10:00 AM -5 PM ($5 donation)

April 12 (Friday)

Vessel Tours: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM ($5 donation)

April 13 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation) Hawaiian Chieftain

Concert Sail with Jazz Quartet: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($65-$85)

Depart for a concert under sail. Guests will enjoy all the sights of a standard GHHS sail plus a live performance by the award-winning jazz band of Hayward High School –back by popular demand. Lady Washington

Battle Sail: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ($65-$85)

April 14 (Sunday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ($65-$85)

April 15-19 (Monday-Friday)

Boats are closed for ship maintenance and crew training.

Schools may call the office to book education programs, programs are available 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

April 20 (Saturday)

Adventure Sail: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($55-$65) (Hawaiian Chieftain)

Battle Sail: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ($65-$85)

April 21 (Sunday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ($65-$85)

April 22-23 (Monday-Tuesday)

Boats are closed for ship maintenance and crew training.

April 24 (Wednesday)

Boats depart for Eureka

