Pink Pantherz Espresso Set To Bring Its Bikini-Wearing Baristas To New Redwood City Location

A proposed coffee shop that would open on El Camino Real, south of Woodside Road in the Redwood City area is stirring up controversy due to how its baristas dress. Pink Pantherz Espresso has been dubbed the "Hooters of coffee" as the women who work there don nothing but bikins, or lingerie.

The new location would be the fourth for the franchise with stores already open in Modesto, Fresno, & Fremont. It would be taking over the old Caffino drive-thru location and signage is already up saying Pink Pantherz is coming soon.

San Mateo County officials are currently reviewing the change of ownership & need to determine if the attire of its workers meets county codes. If not, Pink Pantherz could be deemed an adult business & would not be able to open. There's no timetable on a decision from the county.