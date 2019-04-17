Pink Moon To Rise Thursday And Friday Night

A full pink moon is set to appear in the sky on Thursday & Friday night this week & while it might not appear especially pink in color, its name comes from the early spring flower known as the "moss pink". Like other moon nicknames this one comes from Native American folklore.

A Full Pink Moon is coming this week. Here's how to catch a glimpse: https://t.co/sdb4nHDixO pic.twitter.com/6aGNe5TMU6 — Southern Living (@Southern_Living) April 16, 2019

The best time to view the pink moon will be at 4:12 AM (PST) on Friday morning, but if you'd prefer to not be up that early it'll also rise on Friday night. The Bay Area weather should allow for good viewing of over the next few nights.

In May we'll get the flower moon followed by the strawberry moon in June. For more head to AccuWeather.