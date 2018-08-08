Outer Orbit Pinball Arcade And Restaurant Set To Open In SF

A new pinball arcade & restaurant just had their soft opening at 3215 Mission St. in San Francisco. Outer Orbit has novel concessions, local beers & wines, all the pinball machines you could want, and a Hawaiian-inspired menu.

Happy Pride Pinball!! A post shared by Outer Orbit (@outerorbitsf) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

The place isn't fully open yet, but should be in the near future.

Outer Orbit aims to capture the vibe of a vintage pinball salon with both new & retro machines, a jukebox, neon lights, and a fun place for all ages of pinball enthusiasts.

For more head to their website.