Pier 39 Celebrates 40th Birthday This Weekend With Fireworks And More

One of San Francisco's most iconic tourist spots, Pier 39, opened on October 4, 1978 & to celebrate they're hosting a 40th birthday celebration on Saturday October 13th.

On October 4, 1978, PIER 39 opened on the San Francisco waterfront.



Thank you to everyone who has made PIER 39 the most visited destination in San Francisco! Come celebrate with us on Saturday, October 13th! All info here: https://t.co/hxEFAQ8HsU pic.twitter.com/22rrLCJ0r9 — PIER 39 (@PIER39) October 4, 2018

Starting at 5:30 PM on Saturday night there will be live music, street performers, and a fireworks display.

5 – 8:30 pm: DJ Busy B – smartwater Stage

5:30 – 7:30 pm: Roving PIER 39 Street Performers – smartwater Stage

5 – 7 pm: Free Caricature Sketches (while supplies last) – Carousel/smartwater Stage

8:30 pm: 40th Birthday Fireworks – Bay End of PIER 39

Happy birthday, Pier 39!