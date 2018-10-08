Pier 39 Celebrates 40th Birthday This Weekend With Fireworks And More

October 8, 2018
One of San Francisco's most iconic tourist spots, Pier 39, opened on October 4, 1978 & to celebrate they're hosting a 40th birthday celebration on Saturday October 13th.

Starting at 5:30 PM on Saturday night there will be live music, street performers, and a fireworks display.

  • 5 – 8:30 pm: DJ Busy B – smartwater Stage
  • 5:30 – 7:30 pm: Roving PIER 39 Street Performers – smartwater Stage
  • 5 – 7 pm: Free Caricature Sketches (while supplies last) – Carousel/smartwater Stage
  • 8:30 pm: 40th Birthday Fireworks – Bay End of PIER 39

Happy birthday, Pier 39!

