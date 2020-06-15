Pier 39 And Ghirardelli Square Reopen In San Francisco

On Monday many stores & restaurants reopened in some capacity for the first time in months at San Francisco tourist attractions Pier 39 & Ghirardelli Square as the city moved into phase 2B of reopening.

Pier 39 is open with limited hours (11AM-6PM) with indoor shopping available at most retail stores & expanded outdoor dining options, including the Luau Lounge Tiki Bar temporarily moving outside. To see everything that's open again head here.

For Ghirardelli Square most shops are reopen as well as the San Francisco Brewing Co. - the Chocolate Marketplace will be open on Thursday June 18th. Full reopening info can be found here.

Indoor dining is set to return to San Francisco on July 13th.