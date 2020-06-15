Pier 39 And Ghirardelli Square Reopen In San Francisco
After being closed since March
On Monday many stores & restaurants reopened in some capacity for the first time in months at San Francisco tourist attractions Pier 39 & Ghirardelli Square as the city moved into phase 2B of reopening.
Pier 39 is open with limited hours (11AM-6PM) with indoor shopping available at most retail stores & expanded outdoor dining options, including the Luau Lounge Tiki Bar temporarily moving outside. To see everything that's open again head here.
Here’s a picture of a sea lion to brighten your feed. -- To get more sea lions in your life, visit our LIVE webcam at pier39.com/sealions
For Ghirardelli Square most shops are reopen as well as the San Francisco Brewing Co. - the Chocolate Marketplace will be open on Thursday June 18th. Full reopening info can be found here.
Indoor dining is set to return to San Francisco on July 13th.