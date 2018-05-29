Phoenix Announce Berkeley Show This September

May 29, 2018
Phoenix have announced their return to the Bay Area on Saturday night September 8 at Berkeley's Greek Theatre.

Cut Copy & Sir Sly will open. 

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 AM, but you can get pre-sale tickets this Thursday (May 31) at 10 AM with the code TIAMO.

For more info & tix head to TheGreekBerkeley.com.

