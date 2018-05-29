Phoenix Announce Berkeley Show This September

Phoenix have announced their return to the Bay Area on Saturday night September 8 at Berkeley's Greek Theatre.

We're coming to the @GreekBerkeley in Berkeley, CA, on September 8th with special guests @cutcopy and @SirSly. Tickets on sale this Friday! -- pic.twitter.com/pT8Qb5BASu — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) May 29, 2018

Cut Copy & Sir Sly will open.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 AM, but you can get pre-sale tickets this Thursday (May 31) at 10 AM with the code TIAMO.

JUST ANNOUNCED ✨ @wearephoenix with very special guests @cutcopy and @SirSly on saturday, 9/8! ✨

get your presale tickets this thursday at 10am, pw = TIAMO

tickets go on sale friday at 10am!

--️: https://t.co/skLM03PC0h pic.twitter.com/2Ai7yudbEo — Greek Berkeley (@GreekBerkeley) May 29, 2018

For more info & tix head to TheGreekBerkeley.com.