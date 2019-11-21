San Jose Pho Spot Challenges Customers To Conquer 4-Pound Bowl

Corner Pho in San Jose has a challenge for you. If you're able to finish a bowl of pho that has two pounds of noodles and two pounds of meat in under 50 minutes then the meal is free & you wind up on their Wall of Champions. If you fail it'll cost you $50 and you end up on the Pole of Shame. Only 18 out of 300 challengers have conquered the challenge, that's a measly 16%. Dustin Dorsey of ABC7 recently detailed his experience.

Pho-nomenal! Two pounds of noodles, 2 pounds of meat and just 50 minutes to finish. Are you brave enough to take on the Pho-mongus Challenge at Corner Pho in San Jose? @DustinABC7 tried... and failed! https://t.co/23BSCu13xE — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 20, 2019

The shop's owner Nathan Duong says speed is the key to finishing the challenge. Eating the noodles before they expand and avoiding water and the broth (which you don't have to finish) will put the odds more in your favor.

Tried a thing. Pho-king Failed. A post shared by Lucy Shen (@xmaspoop) on Mar 3, 2019 at 1:12pm PST

Just finish the noodles and the meat in under 50 minutes and you're good. You can also put anything in the pho that you'd like.

4 kinds of meat weighing in at 2 pounds + 1 kind of noodles weighing in at 2 pounds = 1 massive bowl. 18 of 300 people that have taken this challenge on finished the bowl. The odds are not in my favor. pic.twitter.com/X6wELmQnfJ — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) November 8, 2019

The "Pho-Mongus" Challenge has been happening for a few years & go ahead, give it a try if you dare.