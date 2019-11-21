San Jose Pho Spot Challenges Customers To Conquer 4-Pound Bowl

November 21, 2019
Pho

NguyenDucQuang / Getty Images

Corner Pho in San Jose has a challenge for you. If you're able to finish a bowl of pho that has two pounds of noodles and two pounds of meat in under 50 minutes then the meal is free & you wind up on their Wall of Champions. If you fail it'll cost you $50 and you end up on the Pole of Shame. Only 18 out of 300 challengers have conquered the challenge, that's a measly 16%. Dustin Dorsey of ABC7 recently detailed his experience.

The shop's owner Nathan Duong says speed is the key to finishing the challenge. Eating the noodles before they expand and avoiding water and the broth (which you don't have to finish) will put the odds more in your favor.

Just finish the noodles and the meat in under 50 minutes and you're good. You can also put anything in the pho that you'd like.

The "Pho-Mongus" Challenge has been happening for a few years & go ahead, give it a try if you dare.

