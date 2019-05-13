Phantogram And Bob Moses Announce San Francisco Show Together This September

May 13, 2019
Phantogram & Bob Moses have announced a 2019 tour that makes a stop at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco on Wednesday September 18th.

Pre-sale is May 15th at 10AM with the code 'backdown' & general on sale is at 10AM on Friday May 17th. Tickets available here.

 

