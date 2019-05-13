Phantogram And Bob Moses Announce San Francisco Show Together This September
May 13, 2019
Phantogram & Bob Moses have announced a 2019 tour that makes a stop at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco on Wednesday September 18th.
Very excited to share that we’re getting back on the road this summer in North America, mostly with our future-pals @Bobmosesmusic!— PHANTOGRAM (@Phantogram) May 13, 2019
You can sign up for access to our presale at https://t.co/XBNh7UltNa
Presale begins 5/14 at 10am local.
General on-sale begins 5/17 at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/04nyE6F2yz
Pre-sale is May 15th at 10AM with the code 'backdown' & general on sale is at 10AM on Friday May 17th. Tickets available here.