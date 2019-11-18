PG&E Power Shutoffs Return Wednesday For North & East Bay

November 18, 2019
Dallas

PG&E has been monitoring weather conditions and have now sent out 48-hour warnings ahead of more power shutoffs around the Bay Area beginning Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

PG&E customers in Sonoma & Marin Counties will be affected and now those in parts of Alameda & Contra Costa Counties will be, as well.

Unseasonably dry weather & high winds are expected - leading to what the National Weather Service is calling "critical fire weather".

If you are in affected area, be prepared for a shutoff.

