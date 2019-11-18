PG&E Power Shutoffs Return Wednesday For North & East Bay

PG&E has been monitoring weather conditions and have now sent out 48-hour warnings ahead of more power shutoffs around the Bay Area beginning Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

#breaking: @PGE4Me has begin 48-hour advance notifications to customers about a potential #PSPS in portions of 22 counties. This is due to a high-wind event slated for Wednesday. https://t.co/U1nfrEHQvZ pic.twitter.com/yCU1fBseHF — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 18, 2019

PG&E customers in Sonoma & Marin Counties will be affected and now those in parts of Alameda & Contra Costa Counties will be, as well.

EXPANDED - The latest PG&E Power Shutoffs now include parts of Oakland and Berkeley. In all 264,000 homes and businesses in 22 counties could lose power. In the Bay Area, that includes parts of Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Contra Costa, and Alameda Counties.#PGE #pgeshutdown — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) November 18, 2019

Unseasonably dry weather & high winds are expected - leading to what the National Weather Service is calling "critical fire weather".

The Fire Weather Watch begins at 4 AM PST Wed for the North Bay Mtns, East Bay Hills, & Diablo Range. A combination of the offshore winds, low relative humidity values, & unseasonably dry fuels will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions for the higher elevations. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0KiGd8uREL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2019

If you are in affected area, be prepared for a shutoff.