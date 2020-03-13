PG&E Won't Suspend Customer's Service Over Unpaid Bills Amid Coronavirus

PG&E has announced that they will not disconnect service for those with unpaid bills, effective immediately. The company is also offering flexible payment plans to customers facing financial hardships during the Coronavirus outbreak.

It applies to both residential and commercial customers and PG&E did not give a date that the moratorium will end.

The utility company states that they hope this can provide some stress relief in this challenging time. For more head here.