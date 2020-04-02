PG&E Customers To Receive Climate Credit For April Bill

For residential customers

April 2, 2020
PG&E announced that Californians will receive the semi-annual California Climate Credit for their April bill cycle. Acknowledging that it's a stressful time for everyone the company notes that this will reduce their energy costs for the month.

Here's how much of a credit you should receieve as a residential customer:

  • $62.91 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service.
  • $27.18 for natural gas-only residential customers
  • $35.73 for electric-only residential customers

For more info head to PG&E's website.

