PG&E Customers To Receive Climate Credit For April Bill
For residential customers
April 2, 2020
PG&E announced that Californians will receive the semi-annual California Climate Credit for their April bill cycle. Acknowledging that it's a stressful time for everyone the company notes that this will reduce their energy costs for the month.
“PG&E says all residential customers will receive the state-mandated climate credit on their April bill. The credit will reduce your bill $27 to $62, depending on whether you use natural gas, electric or both.”https://t.co/u3LaQhAwxB— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaABC7) April 2, 2020
Here's how much of a credit you should receieve as a residential customer:
- $62.91 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service.
- $27.18 for natural gas-only residential customers
- $35.73 for electric-only residential customers
For more info head to PG&E's website.