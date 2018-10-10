Extended PG-13 Version Of 'Deadpool 2' To Hit Theaters In December

Jumping in on the holiday movie frenzy, Fox is preparing to release a PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' with 15 minutes of new footage & a new character. It's being reported that 'The Deadpool Before Christmas' will arrive on December 21st.

'The Deadpool Before Christmas' Will Include 15 Minutes of New Footage and a New Character https://t.co/zvtVZdA1Fk pic.twitter.com/ld1LST6S2P — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) October 10, 2018

The new version would tone down the cursing & violence, but would add a lot for those who were unable to see it earlier in 2018 due to its R-rating. Ryan Reynolds recently teased what could be a scene from it that plays off of 'The Princess Bride'.

Expect more news on this revamped, wholesome version of 'Deadpool 2' this fall.