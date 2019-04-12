Petition Started To Name The Black Hole After Chris Cornell

The first photo of a black hole was published this week & it does have a name, Powehi. However, rock music fans think it could have a better name - a petition has been started to name it after late Soundgarden & Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. He, of course, is the singer of 90s alternative classic "Black Hole Sun".

A new petition is seeking to name the newly photographed black hole after Chris Cornell: https://t.co/AJSUavo5A6 pic.twitter.com/KjoAP6QubA — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 12, 2019

Petition creator Giuliana Jarrin says this would be a surreal and amazing way to honor Cornell.

Video of Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun (Official Music Video)

The publishing of the photo also got the attention of Muse fans who love that band's song "Supermassive Black Hole".