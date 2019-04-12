Petition Started To Name The Black Hole After Chris Cornell

April 12, 2019
Jim Dyson + National Science Foundation/Getty Images

The first photo of a black hole was published this week & it does have a name, Powehi. However, rock music fans think it could have a better name - a petition has been started to name it after late Soundgarden & Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. He, of course, is the singer of 90s alternative classic "Black Hole Sun".

Petition creator Giuliana Jarrin says this would be a surreal and amazing way to honor Cornell.

The publishing of the photo also got the attention of Muse fans who love that band's song "Supermassive Black Hole".

