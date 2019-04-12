Petition Started To Name The Black Hole After Chris Cornell
April 12, 2019
The first photo of a black hole was published this week & it does have a name, Powehi. However, rock music fans think it could have a better name - a petition has been started to name it after late Soundgarden & Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. He, of course, is the singer of 90s alternative classic "Black Hole Sun".
A new petition is seeking to name the newly photographed black hole after Chris Cornell: https://t.co/AJSUavo5A6 pic.twitter.com/KjoAP6QubA— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 12, 2019
Petition creator Giuliana Jarrin says this would be a surreal and amazing way to honor Cornell.
The publishing of the photo also got the attention of Muse fans who love that band's song "Supermassive Black Hole".
Supermassive black hole, finally spotted https://t.co/AqfuwEW4tm— Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) April 10, 2019